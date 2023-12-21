EVgo Inc [EVGO] Stock trading around $3.47 per share: What’s Next?

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.47 at the close of the session, down -4.41%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Make Convenient, Accessible Charging a Reality with Opening of First Stations in Coast-to-Coast EV Charging Network.

At least 25 locations offering 100 fast charging stalls by end of year; approximately 200 locations targeted by end of 2024.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Pilot and Flying J travel centers feature 24/7 amenities, including 350kW chargers, onsite staff monitoring and more.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 2658499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc [EVGO]

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.