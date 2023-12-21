Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] moved down -3.63: Why It’s Important

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] closed the trading session at $143.61. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Estée Lauder Announces New Skin Longevity Initiative, The Next Frontier of Beauty.

Estée Lauder reinforces its leadership in skin longevity science and age reversal.

Estée Lauder today announces its new Skin Longevity platform, grounded in 15-years of expertise in pioneering skin longevity research. With a new product innovation powered by cutting-edge age reversal technology, Estée Lauder is leading the new frontier in science-driven luxury skincare.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.12 percent and weekly performance of 0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, EL reached to a volume of 2539848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $129.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 62.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

EL stock trade performance evaluation

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.82, while it was recorded at 145.04 for the last single week of trading, and 177.35 for the last 200 days.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 19.16%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.