Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $27.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: EPRT] loss -0.47% or -0.12 points to close at $25.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2583866 shares. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.285 per Share, a 1.8% Increase Over Prior Quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. On an annualized basis the fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.285 equals $1.14 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share compared to the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

The daily chart for EPRT points out that the company has recorded 9.19% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, EPRT reached to a volume of 2583866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $27.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for EPRT stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, EPRT shares gained by 9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.13, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 23.77 for the last 200 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc go to 26.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc [EPRT]

