Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] moved down -1.66: Why It’s Important

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] slipped around -0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.06 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Equitrans Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), today, announced financial and operational results for the third quarter 2023. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 2642323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $11.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has ETRN stock performed recently?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.24 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

