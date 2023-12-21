Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $2.07 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.38%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM that Endeavour Silver Announces At-the-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million.

The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement dated December 18, 2023 to the Company’s existing U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) and Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”), each dated June 16, 2023. The prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The U.S. prospectus supplement (together with a related Registration Statement) is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) and the Canadian prospectus supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus and Sales Agreement) is available on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedarplus.ca. Alternatively, BMO Capital Markets will provide copies of the U.S. prospectus upon request by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp. (Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone: (800) 4143627, or by email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com).

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock dropped by -33.65%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.8. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $413.36 million, with 199.69 million shares outstanding and 197.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 5444375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.