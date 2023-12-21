eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] fell -7.39% so far this year. What now?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: EFTR] gained 7.06% or 0.03 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2754421 shares. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Announces New Positive Interim Data from Dose Escalation and Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of Zotatifin in ER+ Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients.

Median progression free survival (mPFS) of 7.4 months in the ZFA expansion cohort evaluating zotatifin in combination with fulvestrant and abemaciclib in heavily pretreated patients.

Zotatifin generally well tolerated as dose escalation continues; Currently enrolling at 0.28 mg/kg in the ZF doublet evaluating zotatifin combined with fulvestrant and at 0.1 mg/kg in the ZFA triplet.

The daily chart for EFTR points out that the company has recorded -51.42% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, EFTR reached to a volume of 2754421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFTR shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.63.

Trading performance analysis for EFTR stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, EFTR shares dropped by -32.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5418, while it was recorded at 0.3829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6184 for the last 200 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc [EFTR]

