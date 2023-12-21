E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] Stock trading around $4.24 per share: What’s Next?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [NYSE: ETWO] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.24. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM that E2open Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment.

Report recognizes e2open as Leader for third consecutive time, highlighting supply chain software platform provider’s broad, data-based network across all four ecosystems of demand, supply, logistics, and global trade.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been positioned as a Leader for the third consecutive time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment. The evaluation differentiates e2open for its comprehensive network, accessible integration strategy, data-based architecture, and scalability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1760134 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E2open Parent Holdings Inc stands at 4.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for ETWO stock reached $1.30 billion, with 302.41 million shares outstanding and 239.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 1760134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.70. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Earnings analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc go to 12.15%.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc [ETWO]

