Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] fell -3.19% so far this year. What now?

Douglas Emmett Inc [NYSE: DEI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.78%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM that Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.19, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, to be paid on January 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, DEI stock dropped by -2.25%. The one-year Douglas Emmett Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.13. The average equity rating for DEI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.53 billion, with 175.81 million shares outstanding and 160.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, DEI stock reached a trading volume of 3177086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.06.

DEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 28.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.26 for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.64 for the last 200 days.

DEI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc go to 5.93%.

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.