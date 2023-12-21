Dollar General Corp. [DG] Revenue clocked in at $39.04 billion, down -47.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] slipped around -1.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $128.91 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Dollar General Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Reiterates Financial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 2619668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar General Corp. [DG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $135.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 62.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.13.

How has DG stock performed recently?

Dollar General Corp. [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.14, while it was recorded at 129.20 for the last single week of trading, and 161.45 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corp. [DG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings analysis for Dollar General Corp. [DG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to -5.65%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar General Corp. [DG]

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.