Deutsche Bank AG [DB] is 15.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.39%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Global Depositary Receipt Program of Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the Global Depositary Receipt (“GDR”) program of Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. The GDRs are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol “SENIOR”.

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Senior Tech”) is a lithium-ion battery separator manufacturer in China. Its product portfolio covers product variations in three major types of separators, i.e. dry process separators, wet process separators and coated separators. Shenzhen Senior Tech is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.*.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock rose by 26.43%. The one-year Deutsche Bank AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.83. The average equity rating for DB stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.72 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 3001286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.53 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 13.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank AG Fundamentals:

Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.03.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to 1.34%.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.