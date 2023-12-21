CNX Resources Corp [CNX] Revenue clocked in at $1.97 billion, up 18.59% YTD: What’s Next?

CNX Resources Corp [NYSE: CNX] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.97. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CNX Provides Update on Hydrogen Project Location and 45V Hydrogen Production Tax Credit Rules.

Citing delays and increasing uncertainty over implementation rules guiding the use of the 45V hydrogen production tax credit provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and an inability to reach final commercial terms with project developers, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) today announced it has ended coordination with the Adams Fork project and is evaluating several viable alternative sites in southern West Virginia for clean hydrogen projects.

The Company remains committed to supporting the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) via use of its local, low cost, low carbon intensity feedstock, which is ideal for affordable, clean hydrogen production in historically disadvantaged energy communities across Appalachia. CNX’s final investment decision remains contingent upon tax credit guidance that unambiguously supports low carbon intensity feedstock projects that will facilitate development of the regional clean hydrogen hubs, including ARCH2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2439813 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNX Resources Corp stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for CNX stock reached $3.17 billion, with 170.84 million shares outstanding and 153.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CNX reached a trading volume of 2439813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNX Resources Corp [CNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $22.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

How has CNX stock performed recently?

CNX Resources Corp [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.34, while it was recorded at 20.02 for the last single week of trading, and 19.03 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corp [CNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CNX Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corp go to 41.60%.

Insider trade positions for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]

