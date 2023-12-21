Cloudflare Inc [NET] Stock trading around $82.83 per share: What’s Next?

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] price plunged by -3.13 percent to reach at -$2.68. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cloudflare Publishes Third Annual Impact Report.

Report details key milestones in protecting vulnerable groups online, shielding critical infrastructure sectors like education, and encouraging development of secure and accessible AI.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today published its third annual Impact Report. This year, the company expanded its impact with programs to shield vulnerable groups from sophisticated cyberattacks, help secure US K-12 school districts with free Zero Trust cyber security solutions, improve access to responsible artificial intelligence, and encourage emissions reductions with cloud-based services.

The one-year NET stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.01. The average equity rating for NET stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloudflare Inc [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $67.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 271.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.89.

NET Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloudflare Inc [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.36, while it was recorded at 84.55 for the last single week of trading, and 63.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cloudflare Inc Fundamentals:

Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.89.

Cloudflare Inc [NET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.