Citigroup slashes price target on Old National Bancorp [ONB] – find out why.

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.69. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM that Old National Names Goldfeder Chief Credit Officer.

Carrie Goldfeder.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2832840 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Old National Bancorp stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for ONB stock reached $4.88 billion, with 292.62 million shares outstanding and 289.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, ONB reached a trading volume of 2832840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Old National Bancorp [ONB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33.

How has ONB stock performed recently?

Old National Bancorp [ONB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, ONB shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 17.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.56 for the last 200 days.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Old National Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Old National Bancorp [ONB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Old National Bancorp [ONB]

The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ONB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ONB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.