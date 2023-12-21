CIENA Corp. [CIEN] Is Currently -0.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CIENA Corp. [NYSE: CIEN] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $43.58 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Annual revenue increased 21%.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended October 28, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 2561828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CIENA Corp. [CIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $58.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CIENA Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIENA Corp. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 101.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.68.

Trading performance analysis for CIEN stock

CIENA Corp. [CIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for CIENA Corp. [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.88, while it was recorded at 43.69 for the last single week of trading, and 45.07 for the last 200 days.

CIENA Corp. [CIEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CIENA Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

CIENA Corp. [CIEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIENA Corp. go to 29.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CIENA Corp. [CIEN]

The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.