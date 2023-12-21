CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] moved up 0.09: Why It’s Important

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $11.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 12:41 AM that CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 65 Million Shares of Common Stock, Including Concurrent Common Stock Repurchase.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 65 million shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $10.50 per share, which represents an increase of 15 million shares from the previously announced size of the Offering. The Selling Stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,875,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 13, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Offering consists entirely of shares of the Company’s common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to purchase from the Underwriters 32.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock as part of the Offering at a price per share equal to the price per share at which the underwriters purchase shares of the Company’s common stock in the Offering (the “Concurrent Repurchase”). The Company intends to fund the Concurrent Repurchase with cash on hand.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 2708494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 11.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.62 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.02.

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.