Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] Is Currently -2.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -2.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $127.73. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2023.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2024, through the company’s homepage.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2697562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capital One Financial Corp. stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for COF stock reached $48.65 billion, with 381.32 million shares outstanding and 375.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 2697562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $118.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 19.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.58 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.07, while it was recorded at 129.62 for the last single week of trading, and 103.23 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.