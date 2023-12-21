Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] is 15.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [NYSE: CM] traded at a high on Wednesday,, posting a 0.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.75. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM that CIBC Asset Management announces final 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series.

CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the final 2023 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

These amounts are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, and do not include cash distributions for December 2023. The annual capital gains distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the CIBC ETF or ETF Series. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2665198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stands at 1.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for CM stock reached $43.53 billion, with 931.10 million shares outstanding and 930.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CM reached a trading volume of 2665198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CM shares is $50.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CM stock is a recommendation set at 3.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.16.

How has CM stock performed recently?

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, CM shares gained by 18.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.30 for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.36, while it was recorded at 45.95 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce go to -0.10%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]

The top three institutional holders of CM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.