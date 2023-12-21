Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] Is Currently -4.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cabaletta Bio Inc [NASDAQ: CABA] loss -4.83% or -1.08 points to close at $21.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2576639 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Cabaletta Bio to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

The daily chart for CABA points out that the company has recorded 71.53% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CABA reached to a volume of 2576639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CABA shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cabaletta Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabaletta Bio Inc is set at 1.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for CABA stock

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, CABA shares gained by 18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 21.11 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.65 and a Current Ratio set at 15.65.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]

The top three institutional holders of CABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.