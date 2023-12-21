Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] stock Initiated by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $4

Bionano Genomics Inc [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.62. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cancers Journal Publishes Special Issue Dedicated to OGM’s Impact on Hematological Malignancy Research.

In an editorial, Drs. Smith, Raca and Hoischen describe the advantages OGM has over traditional cytogenetic methods of analysis, including karyotyping (KT), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA), such as higher resolution and the ability to detect impactful structural variants (SVs). The guest editors also discuss limitations of long and short-read sequencing for SV detection, including challenges with resolution, sensitivity, throughput, achieved coverage, and price per genome. The guest editors note that OGM offers benefits for laboratory adoption, due to its cost-efficient and easily scalable workflow and simple analysis pipeline and software system. They conclude that OGM could enable “next generation cytogenetics” due to its potential to replace traditional cytogenetic methods and detect variants that may increase the understanding of hematologic malignancies and further expand hematological research.

Bionano Genomics Inc stock has also gained 8.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has declined by -45.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.52% and lost -88.90% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $62.92 million, with 38.84 million shares outstanding and 38.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 2908974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Bionano Genomics Inc [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5737, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2313 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

