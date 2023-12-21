Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] Stock trading around $42.11 per share: What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works Inc [NYSE: BBWI] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bath & Body Works to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the company’s website at https://investors.bbwinc.com/financial-reporting/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.54. The average equity rating for BBWI stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $40.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 44.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.78 for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.88, while it was recorded at 41.80 for the last single week of trading, and 35.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc Fundamentals:

Bath & Body Works Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc go to 4.21%.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.