Barclays slashes price target on Firstenergy Corp. [FE] – find out why.

Firstenergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.02%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM that FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Unchanged Common Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share of outstanding common stock payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2024.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Dividend – Return of Capital page on FirstEnergy’s Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir, for an update on the expected characterization of this dividend for federal tax purposes.

Over the last 12 months, FE stock dropped by -11.75%. The one-year Firstenergy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.4. The average equity rating for FE stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.77 billion, with 573.82 million shares outstanding and 573.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, FE stock reached a trading volume of 3164799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Firstenergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $39.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Firstenergy Corp. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

FE Stock Performance Analysis:

Firstenergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, FE shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.49, while it was recorded at 36.96 for the last single week of trading, and 37.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Firstenergy Corp. Fundamentals:

Firstenergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

FE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp. go to 6.53%.

Firstenergy Corp. [FE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.