AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] is 20.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AVDX] loss -2.52% or -0.31 points to close at $11.99 with a heavy trading volume of 2363403 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pay Integration for CoreSelect™ Live, AvidXchange and M3 Partnership Revolutionizes Hotel Accounting with Fully Automated Financial Management Solution.

Industry leaders collaborate on exclusive payment embedded automation integration for CoreSelect™.

The daily chart for AVDX points out that the company has recorded 18.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, AVDX reached to a volume of 2363403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $12.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvidXchange Holdings Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for AVDX stock

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, AVDX shares gained by 21.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.28 for AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]

