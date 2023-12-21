Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 billion, up 22.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] price surged by 4.82 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM that Arbor Ranks as a Top FHA Multifamily Lender by Initial Endorsements in FY 2023.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) has ranked #9 in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Top Multifamily Lender in Initial Endorsements list for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. In partnership with borrowers, Arbor posted over $230M in total FHA/HUD origination volume as a Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) Lender.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

This achievement represents Arbor’s first Top 10 appearance on this list. The result is representative of Arbor’s strong core commitment to agency origination.

The one-year ABR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.02. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.54.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.92 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

ABR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.