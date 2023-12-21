Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] Stock trading around $20.62 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [NASDAQ: AAOI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.63%. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Applied Optoelectronics Announces Pricing of $80.2 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on December 5, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $76 million in net proceeds to AOI. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase or exchange our existing 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 notes”) in individual, privately negotiated transactions with existing holders thereof, as described below.

Over the last 12 months, AAOI stock rose by 868.08%. The one-year Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.81. The average equity rating for AAOI stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $732.83 million, with 35.54 million shares outstanding and 32.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, AAOI stock reached a trading volume of 2805462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

AAOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 42.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 446.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 868.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.63, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Optoelectronics Inc Fundamentals:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

AAOI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc go to 13.00%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] Institutonal Ownership Details

