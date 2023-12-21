Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $36

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] closed the trading session at $29.46. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.06 percent and weekly performance of -1.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, COLD reached to a volume of 2785731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.91.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, COLD shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.49, while it was recorded at 29.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.86 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc go to 9.50%.

