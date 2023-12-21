Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] moved up 2.75: Why It’s Important

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ALLO] closed the trading session at $2.99. The company report on December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Allogene Therapeutics Presents Comprehensive Safety Data of Proprietary Lymphodepletion Agent ALLO-647 at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology.

Comprehensive Review of All Patients in the Phase 1 ALPHA/ALPHA2 Trials Demonstrate that Adding Investigational ALLO-647 to Standard Lymphodepletion Can Yield Durable Responses and a Safety Profile Comparable to Approved Autologous CAR T Therapies.

Company Received Fast Track Designation for ALLO-647 for Use in Adult Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma in November 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.46 percent and weekly performance of 26.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, ALLO reached to a volume of 4761985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2648.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.69. With this latest performance, ALLO shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.58 and a Current Ratio set at 12.58.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc go to 1.00%.

The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.