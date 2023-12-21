Adobe Inc [ADBE] gain 77.12% so far this year. What now?

Adobe Inc [NASDAQ: ADBE] price plunged by -1.42 percent to reach at -$8.58. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Adobe and Figma Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement.

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and Figma announced that they have entered into a mutual agreement to terminate their previously announced merger agreement, originally announced on September 15, 2022, under which Adobe would have acquired Figma for a mix of cash and stock consideration.

Although both companies continue to believe in the merits and procompetitive benefits of the combination, Adobe and Figma mutually agreed to terminate the transaction based on a joint assessment that there is no clear path to receive necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

The one-year ADBE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.33. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $636.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Adobe Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc is set at 15.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Adobe Inc [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 581.97, while it was recorded at 593.83 for the last single week of trading, and 486.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc Fundamentals:

Adobe Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

ADBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc go to 14.32%.

Adobe Inc [ADBE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.