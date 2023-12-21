3M Co. [MMM] fell -13.55% so far this year. What now?

3M Co. [NYSE: MMM] loss -2.43% or -2.58 points to close at $103.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3243487 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that 3M sells equity stake in Combi Packaging Systems, LLC.

3M today announced it has sold its fifty-percent equity stake in Combi Packaging Systems, LLC (Combi) to SIAT Group (SIAT), an H.I.G. Capital portfolio company and provider of case taping machinery, wrapping machinery, and strapping equipment.

Combi is a U.S.-based producer and distributor of end-of-line packaging machinery and spare parts, from individual case erectors to fully integrated packaging lines with robotic packaging and palletizing. Combi also acts as the service and warehousing provider for the 3M-Matic™ Case Sealing equipment brand primarily in North America. In conjunction with the sale, 3M will continue to sell 3M-Matic products.

The daily chart for MMM points out that the company has recorded 3.23% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, MMM reached to a volume of 3243487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 3M Co. [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $108.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for 3M Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Co. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for MMM stock

3M Co. [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, MMM shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for 3M Co. [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.51, while it was recorded at 105.96 for the last single week of trading, and 100.13 for the last 200 days.

3M Co. [MMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

3M Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

3M Co. [MMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Co. go to 1.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 3M Co. [MMM]

The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.