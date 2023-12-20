Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain 79.60% so far this year. What now?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] jumped around 1.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $57.85 at the close of the session, up 2.81%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Small Northeast towns reign supreme as Zillow’s 2023 most popular markets.

West Chester, Pennsylvania, ranked as Zillow shoppers’ favorite market of 2023.

The most popular market among Zillow® surfers this year was West Chester, Pennsylvania. After the West Coast ruled in 2021 and the Midwest took the top spot last year, the Northeast dominated this year’s list.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 5233659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $47.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 53.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.41. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 47.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.14 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.08, while it was recorded at 55.50 for the last single week of trading, and 46.25 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings analysis for Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.