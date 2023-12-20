why WW International Inc [WW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.10

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] gained 4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $8.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that WeightWatchers Launches New Behavior Change Program Designed to Support the Unique Needs of Individuals on GLP-1 Medications.

First-ever nutrition and activity program to complement a GLP-1 weight loss journey for those who receive medication through the new WeightWatchers Clinic or their medical provider.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 5575548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WW International Inc [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for WW stock

WW International Inc [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.16. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 20.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 7.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc [WW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

WW International Inc [WW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WW International Inc [WW]

