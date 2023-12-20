why Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.49

Pan American Silver Corp [NYSE: PAAS] jumped around 0.73 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.15 at the close of the session, up 4.73%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM that Pan American Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment of the La Colorada Skarn Project.

Production averaging 17.2 million ounces of silver, 427 thousand tonnes of zinc and 218 thousand tonnes of lead annually during the first 10 years.

50,000 tonnes per day sub-level cave mining method and conventional flotation plant.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 4909783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $22.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has PAAS stock performed recently?

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.62. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 15.69 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pan American Silver Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Insider trade positions for Pan American Silver Corp [PAAS]

