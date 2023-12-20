why Moderna Inc [MRNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $125.24

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] gained 4.30% on the last trading session, reaching $89.09 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Moderna Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data For MRNA-1345, The Company’s Investigational Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine.

Moderna has submitted marketing authorizations globally for mRNA-1345 and continues to prepare for an expected 2024 marketing launch.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) today announced the publication of positive Phase 3 clinical study results evaluating mRNA-1345, its vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in The New England Journal of Medicine.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 5873305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $125.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.86.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.22, while it was recorded at 85.00 for the last single week of trading, and 113.69 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Moderna Inc [MRNA]

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.