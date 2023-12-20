why General Mills, Inc. [GIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.75

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] jumped around 0.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $66.71 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Young Founder and Author, Marley Dias, to Share Remarks at General Mills and UNCF’s 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast.

The in-person event will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King while raising funds for students in the Twin Cities.

General Mills and long-standing partner UNCF (United Negro College Fund) are hosting the 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast — returning in-person — as a community, to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy. Dr. Yohuru Williams, distinguished university chair, professor and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas will lead a moderated conversation with author, literary advocate, and cultural influencer Marley Dias. The event will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Jan. 15, 2024, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 7 a.m., and tickets are available at MLKBreakfast.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 4814774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills, Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $69.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills, Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.73, while it was recorded at 66.49 for the last single week of trading, and 74.57 for the last 200 days.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Mills, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings analysis for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc. go to 7.56%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.