why Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Freight Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: FRGT] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Freight Technologies, Inc. Selected for Amazon Mexico Business.

Amazon Selects Fr8App Technology for Logistics Solutions in High-Demand Season.

Freight Technologies Inc stock has also gained 27.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRGT stock has inclined by 3.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.76% and lost -83.86% year-on date.

The market cap for FRGT stock reached $2.09 million, with 5.65 million shares outstanding and 5.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, FRGT reached a trading volume of 7072121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

FRGT stock trade performance evaluation

Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.67. With this latest performance, FRGT shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3250, while it was recorded at 0.3928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9273 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Freight Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FRGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FRGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.