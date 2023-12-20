why CureVac N.V. [CVAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.38

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -29.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.10. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:35 AM that CureVac Announces Decision of German Federal Patent Court in Broad Patent Litigation with BioNTech SE.

Validity of CureVac patent EP 1 857 122 B1 denied by German Federal Patent Court after nullity action filed by BioNTech SE.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Decision does not affect ongoing litigation in Germany regarding seven other intellectual property rights, covering strong foundational as well as COVID-19-specific mRNA innovation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16489149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CureVac N.V. stands at 14.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.11%.

The market cap for CVAC stock reached $917.91 million, with 195.00 million shares outstanding and 91.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 593.44K shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 16489149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has CVAC stock performed recently?

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.79. With this latest performance, CVAC shares dropped by -26.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.41 and a Current Ratio set at 3.56.

Earnings analysis for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CureVac N.V. go to -10.87%.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.