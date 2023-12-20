why Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.27

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] loss -0.31% or -0.09 points to close at $29.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4788538 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Slim Jim® Reports Its Custom Car Stolen.

Brand Calls on Community to Help Spread Awareness with #FindFastMeat.

Slim Jim, America’s iconic protein snack, has had its custom Nissan Z, known to fans as Fast Meat, stolen. The car was on the move as part of an ongoing partnership with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), making recent stops in Chicago for the Survivor Series event before traveling on to L.A. for a custom video shoot. The stolen car was last seen in California.

The daily chart for CAG points out that the company has recorded -14.51% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 4788538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $30.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.12, while it was recorded at 29.72 for the last single week of trading, and 32.17 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Conagra Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to 7.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.