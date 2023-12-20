why Atyr Pharma Inc [LIFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.20

Atyr Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: LIFE] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, up 10.24%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that aTyr Pharma Presents Poster Demonstrating Preclinical Effects of Efzofitimod in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis-Associated ILD at the ACR Convergence 2023.

Efzofitimod demonstrated immune regulatory function improving disease outcomes and mitigating fibrosis in animal models.

Compared to the average trading volume of 212.30K shares, LIFE reached a trading volume of 4488395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atyr Pharma Inc [LIFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIFE shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Atyr Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atyr Pharma Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

How has LIFE stock performed recently?

Atyr Pharma Inc [LIFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, LIFE shares gained by 22.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for Atyr Pharma Inc [LIFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2452, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8033 for the last 200 days.

Atyr Pharma Inc [LIFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Atyr Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.33.

Earnings analysis for Atyr Pharma Inc [LIFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atyr Pharma Inc go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Atyr Pharma Inc [LIFE]

