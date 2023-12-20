Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] Stock trading around $34.45 per share: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] surged by $0.9 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.45. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 25.

Webcast and conference call on January 26 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release fourth quarter 2023 results on Thursday, January 25, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, January 26, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

Weyerhaeuser Co. stock has also gained 12.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WY stock has inclined by 8.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.49% and gained 14.13% year-on date.

The market cap for WY stock reached $25.15 billion, with 732.79 million shares outstanding and 727.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 4854979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.13.

WY stock trade performance evaluation

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.96 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.79, while it was recorded at 33.46 for the last single week of trading, and 31.10 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.