Wall Street Analyst Upgrade International Paper Co. [IP]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $36.86 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings on February 1, 2024.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings on February 1, 2024, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company’s website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 6290217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $36.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

International Paper Co. [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.71, while it was recorded at 37.14 for the last single week of trading, and 33.93 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.