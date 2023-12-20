Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hecla Mining Co. [HL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hecla Mining Co. [NYSE: HL] gained 3.49% or 0.17 points to close at $5.04 with a heavy trading volume of 6995982 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM that Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

For The Period Ended: September 30, 2023.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced third quarter 2023 operating and financial results.

The daily chart for HL points out that the company has recorded -0.08% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, HL reached to a volume of 6995982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Co. [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Co. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Co. [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Hecla Mining Co. [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hecla Mining Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hecla Mining Co. [HL]

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.