Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] gained 2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $34.75 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company’s performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally’s Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 4406563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $31.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.83. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 26.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.05 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.33, while it was recorded at 34.19 for the last single week of trading, and 26.99 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -11.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.