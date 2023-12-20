Wall Street Analyst Resumed Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] gained 3.00% or 0.42 points to close at $14.42 with a heavy trading volume of 5386879 shares. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM that Rocket Homes Launches First AI-Driven Apple CarPlay Feature to Fuel Homeownership.

Rocket Homes now shows nearby homes for sale on the car screen through Apple CarPlay.

Rocket Homes, a tech-based real estate service provider and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced its iOS app is now available on car, truck and SUV infotainment screens through Apple CarPlay – turning the everyday commute into an exciting and natural part of the homebuying journey.

The daily chart for RKT points out that the company has recorded 63.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, RKT reached to a volume of 5386879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.44.

Trading performance analysis for RKT stock

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.52. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 60.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.21 for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]

The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.