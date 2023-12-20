Wall Street Analyst Initiated Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Two Harbors Investment Corp [NYSE: TWO] gained 0.78% or 0.11 points to close at $14.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4151766 shares. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on January 29, 2024 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2024. The common stock dividend is a function of several factors, including sustainability, earnings and return potential of the portfolio, taxable income, impact to book value and the market environment.

Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:.

The daily chart for TWO points out that the company has recorded 2.01% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, TWO reached to a volume of 4151766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for TWO stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.85, while it was recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp go to 3.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]

The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.