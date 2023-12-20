Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] loss -5.55% or -2.57 points to close at $43.77 with a heavy trading volume of 10662629 shares. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Cameco Board Appoints New Chair.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today the appointment of Catherine Gignac as chair of Cameco’s board of directors effective December 1, 2023.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Gignac will succeed Ian Bruce, who passed away on October 15, 2023. Bruce had served as Cameco’s board chair since May 2018.

The daily chart for CCJ points out that the company has recorded 39.62% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 10662629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $52.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-20-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 67.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.20, while it was recorded at 45.39 for the last single week of trading, and 33.93 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cameco Corp. [CCJ]

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.