VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] is -45.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.10 at the close of the session, up 2.82%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 5:10 AM that VNET Hosts US-China Green Energy Council at Taicang Data Center Campus, Showcases Renewable Energy Development.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, recently showcased the Company’s development of renewable energy infrastructure for representatives from the US-China Green Energy Council (“UCGEC”) during a site visit to its Taicang data center campus in China’s Yangtze River Delta region.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

On December 14, 2023, a delegation led by Dr. Steven Chu, chief scientist of the UCGEC, Nobel Laureate in Physics and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, and Dr. Robert Weisenmiller, senior advisor of the UCGEC and former chairman of the California Energy Commission, toured VNET’s Taicang data center campus. As a multi-phase flagship project featuring high power density cabinets and large-scale deployment of liquid cooling technology, the Taicang data center campus highlights the Company’s ability to efficiently build and deliver premium data centers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 5742136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

Insider trade positions for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]

The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VNET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.