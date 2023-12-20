Velo3D Inc [VLD] Revenue clocked in at $105.54 million, down -70.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Velo3D Inc [NYSE: VLD] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Velo3D Announces Leadership Transition and Commencement of Strategic Business Review.

Benny Buller Steps Down as Chief Executive Officer – Will Remain on the Board of Directors.

Brad Kreger, EVP of Operations has Been Appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The one-year VLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.04. The average equity rating for VLD stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Velo3D Inc [VLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLD shares is $1.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Velo3D Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velo3D Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

VLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Velo3D Inc [VLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, VLD shares dropped by -46.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.65 for Velo3D Inc [VLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1256, while it was recorded at 0.5857 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7317 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Velo3D Inc Fundamentals:

Velo3D Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

VLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velo3D Inc go to 17.00%.

Velo3D Inc [VLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.