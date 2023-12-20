United States Steel Corp. [X] Stock trading around $49.59 per share: What’s Next?

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 26.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.59. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) to Acquire U. S. Steel, Moving Forward Together as the ‘Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities’.

NSC to acquire U. S. Steel for $55.00 per share in an all-cash transaction representing 40% premium, providing certain and immediate value to U. S. Steel shareholders.

Brings together two storied companies with rich histories of providing excellent products and services and contributing to the development of society.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 70153426 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Steel Corp. stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for X stock reached $11.06 billion, with 228.40 million shares outstanding and 220.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, X reached a trading volume of 70153426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corp. [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corp. [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.22. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 44.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.32 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.80, while it was recorded at 40.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.20 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corp. [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corp. [X]

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.