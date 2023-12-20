uniQure N.V. [QURE] Revenue clocked in at $111.90 million, down -70.71% YTD: What’s Next?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -16.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.64. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM that uniQure Announces Update on Phase I/II Clinical Trials of AMT-130 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease.

~ Patients treated with AMT-130 continue to show evidence of preserved neurological function with potential dose-dependent clinical benefits relative to an inclusion criteria-matched natural history of the disease ~.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

~ Mean CSF NfL continue to demonstrate favorable trends with low-dose patients below baseline at 30 months and high-dose patients near baseline at 18 months ~.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4834371 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of uniQure N.V. stands at 12.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.28%.

The market cap for QURE stock reached $317.46 million, with 46.97 million shares outstanding and 42.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, QURE reached a trading volume of 4834371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about uniQure N.V. [QURE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-20-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.78.

How has QURE stock performed recently?

uniQure N.V. [QURE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, QURE shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.45 for the last 200 days.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.88 and a Current Ratio set at 10.11.

Insider trade positions for uniQure N.V. [QURE]

The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QURE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QURE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.