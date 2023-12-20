U Power Ltd [UCAR] fell -99.52% so far this year. What now?

U Power Ltd [NASDAQ: UCAR] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -15.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $12 Million Registered Follow-on Offering for its Client U Power Limited. (Nasdaq: UCAR).

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$12,000,000 from the Offering, excluding expenses associated with the Offering. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for the merger and acquisition of battery swapping companies, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9240662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U Power Ltd stands at 23.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.01%.

The market cap for UCAR stock reached $10.88 million, with 52.50 million shares outstanding and 7.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, UCAR reached a trading volume of 9240662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U Power Ltd [UCAR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for U Power Ltd is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has UCAR stock performed recently?

U Power Ltd [UCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.07. With this latest performance, UCAR shares dropped by -90.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.20 for U Power Ltd [UCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0852, while it was recorded at 0.2288 for the last single week of trading.

U Power Ltd [UCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

U Power Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for U Power Ltd [UCAR]

