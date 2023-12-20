Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] is 5.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [NYSE: TME] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $8.77 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Management Change.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that Mr. Lixue Shi has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Group Vice President and in his other relevant roles for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2023.

“On behalf of the Company, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Lixue for his contributions to our achievements throughout his tenure. His dedicated efforts in advancing the development of Kuwo Music and long-form audio business have greatly enhanced our ability to offer users an enriched user experience. We are grateful for Lixue’s hard work and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 5990330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

Trading performance analysis for TME stock

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR go to 2.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR [TME]

The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.